Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. officials say vaccinated don’t need booster right now

By Metro US
Metro International
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot at this time, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to ask...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Reuters#Americans#Hhs#Moderna Inc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Public Healthwkzo.com

U.S. administers 340.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 393,929,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are unchanged from the previous day. The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one...
ScienceFox News

Critics react as Fauci says new mask mandates 'under active consideration': 'Sure as hell not about science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN Saturday that bringing back mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion" around the decision. Fauci was questioned by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on whether he was part of conversations with top health officials on whether to impose a nationwide mask mandate for vaccinated Americans, and whether he thinks masks should be brought back.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Coronavirus: CDC considering mask recommendation for the vaccinated

Health officials are actively considering changing mask guidelines and recommending that those vaccinated in the U.S. wear face coverings as caseloads in some parts of the country continue to surge, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” Dr. Anthony Fauci about the...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Some Americans could need COVID-19 vaccine booster -Fauci

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. "Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going...
Industryabc17news.com

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine’s benefits still outweigh risks, CDC data show

The benefits of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen coronavirus vaccine still outweigh potential risks, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Many hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths can be prevented through Janssen and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, far outweighing the risks,” CDC researcher Dr. Hannah Rosenblum told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a meeting on Thursday. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Do you need a vaccine booster and other questions swirling around COVID

More people are becoming immunized against COVID-19, fewer people are seen wearing masks (especially outdoors), and greater normalcy is returning to our daily lives in most parts of the country. Yet, as a doctor, I continue to receive questions or hear concerns about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and how we should act.
WorldMetro International

EU regulator weighing mixing COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses

(Reuters) -Europe’s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did say both doses of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy