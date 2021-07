The awards nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys have been announced today and Apple TV+ is leading the Comedy categories thanks to heartwarming hit Ted Lasso. The series was placed in the Best Comedy category, and Jason Sudeikis was nominated for best lead actor in a comedy series. The Ted Lasso cast earned three nominations for best supporting actor with recognition for Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed. Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple were also nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series.