Bill steering health care spending towards primary care awaits Gov. Carney's signature
State lawmakers passed legislation meant to address Delaware’s dearth of primary care providers. Among other things, the measure requires insurance carriers to spend a certain percentage of their total cost on primary care. It also limits price increases for hospitals and it gives the Delaware Healthcare Commission oversight powers to make sure payers and providers are using value-based payment models.www.delawarepublic.org
