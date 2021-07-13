Bill steering health care spending towards primary care awaits Gov. Carney's signature

If ever there was a time to honor New York City’s healthcare professionals—who are indisputably the heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic—it is now. Each and every day, for the past 17 months, doctors, nurses and hospital administrators bravely stood on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis. During the darkest hours, they worked around the clock, increasing capacity to accommodate virus cases, mobilizing personal protective equipment, and providing telehealth services to patients. Scientists and drug companies labored tirelessly to develop and, ultimately, get approval for a vaccine, which New York City is trying to distribute equitably.