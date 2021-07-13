Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Bill steering health care spending towards primary care awaits Gov. Carney's signature

delawarepublic.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers passed legislation meant to address Delaware’s dearth of primary care providers. Among other things, the measure requires insurance carriers to spend a certain percentage of their total cost on primary care. It also limits price increases for hospitals and it gives the Delaware Healthcare Commission oversight powers to make sure payers and providers are using value-based payment models.

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Insurance Premiums#Primary Care#The First State#Senate#House#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesthehealthcareblog.com

The Call to Be a Primary Care Doctor

I suspect the notion of calling in narrower specialties is quite different from mine. Surgeons operate, neurologists treat diseases of the nervous system, even as the methods they use change over time. Primary care has changed fundamentally since I started out. Others have actually altered the definition of what primary...
Health Servicesdelaware.gov

Advances in Primary Care Reform Made Possible by Legislature

The Delaware General Assembly passed legislation to increase Delawareans’ access to high quality, affordable health care through a series of reforms that will refocus Delaware’s healthcare system on primary care and improvements in value. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 120 requires commercial health insurance companies to make meaningful increases...
Iowa Stateiowapublicradio.org

Many Health Care Workers Don’t Trust Vaccine, Nationally And In Iowa

A small survey of health care workers in Iowa care facilities suggests many of them don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. The survey by Iowa Caregivers elicited responses from only 20 direct-care workers, but the results are consistent with some of the broader, national surveys and findings by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and others.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Notable in Health Care 2021

If ever there was a time to honor New York City’s healthcare professionals—who are indisputably the heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic—it is now. Each and every day, for the past 17 months, doctors, nurses and hospital administrators bravely stood on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis. During the darkest hours, they worked around the clock, increasing capacity to accommodate virus cases, mobilizing personal protective equipment, and providing telehealth services to patients. Scientists and drug companies labored tirelessly to develop and, ultimately, get approval for a vaccine, which New York City is trying to distribute equitably.
Vermont StateValley News

Column: Brace for Vt. NEA’s health care demand

During this last legislative session, school board members and employer commissioners on the statewide commission fought hard for regular Vermonters. Yet, at nearly every step in the process, legislators seemed intent on creating the conditions to allow for the enrichment of school employee health care benefits at the expense of Vermont taxpayers.
U.S. Politicshomecaremag.com

NAHC Asks Congress to Oppose Spending Medicare Funds on Non-Health Care Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C (July 16, 2021)—The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and a group of like-minded organizations representing America's health providers have written a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), asking them to:. • oppose an extension of mandatory...
Idaho StateArgus Observer Online

New plan sets Idaho’s steps to improve behavioral health care

BOISE — Changes are coming to Idaho’s behavioral health system with the release of a long-awaited strategic plan. Members of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council in recent days presented the council’s first strategic plan to Gov. Brad Little, Idaho House and Senate leadership and the Idaho Supreme Court. The plan covers state actions through 2024 and is posted for the public to view at behavioralhealthcouncil.idaho.gov.
Public HealthLawrence County Record

Gov. Parson signs SB 51: providing health care providers, COVID protections

Laws help businesses against COVID related civil action; other bills involve workers comp., public utilities. Governor Mike Parson signed SB 51 into law, which protects health care providers, businesses, religious organizations, and others from being held liable in COVID-19 exposure civil actions. “When COVID-19 first struck Missouri, health care providers,...
Buffalo, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Health care center struggles to hire primary care physicians

BUFFALO — Health care facilities nationwide are experiencing a shortage of primary care physicians, and Johnson County Healthcare Center is no exception. With the impending retirement of Dr. Mark Schueler, one of the facility’s 15 providers, the Family Medical Center is hoping to fill an opening that requires primary care in the clinic, hospitalist work, emergency room shifts and care in the nursing home, according to the center’s job posting.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

A Good Health-Care Deal

The convincing vote by the Municipal Labor Committee in favor of a package that will be offered by a tandem of leading health-care providers in place of traditional Medicare coverage for city retirees starting Jan. 1 strongly implied that the fears of some retirees that they were being sold down the river were misplaced.
Healthstateofreform.com

AHCCCS submits spending plan addressing health care labor shortage

The health care labor industry is hoping to get a boost from the federal government. AHCCCS submitted a spending plan last week that would draw down over $1.14 billion in federal funding under the enhanced FMAP program to expand home and community-based health services. If approved, the funding would provide...
Bloomsburg, PADaily Item

Geisinger plans primary care facility in Buckhorn

BUCKHORN — Geisinger will open a primary care facility in its former Buckhorn Office Building at 240 Mall Blvd. next year. The new location, which formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home, is scheduled to open in February 2022 and will consolidate three existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road in Bloomsburg. This innovative care model will also provide space for additional doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, a 65 Forward, ConvenientCare, laboratory testing, imaging and a retail pharmacy.
Georgia StateAlbany Herald

GERALD GREENE: Bills passed to improve Georgians' health care

As I have shared with you over the past couple of weeks, Georgia laws generally go into effect on July 1 of the year they pass the legislature unless the bill specifically states another day for the bill to become law. One of the House Republican Caucus’s top priorities is to increase Georgians’ access to health care and improve health care quality.
Health ServicesLeavenworth Times

Great health care workers

I am totally in awe of our health workers during this time of the pandemic, which now is being called the pandemic of the unvaccinated. I’m not sure that I could show up every day to give care to people who have refused to be protected and who then get sick enough to go to the hospital.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

EHR Use Varies Across Primary Care Specialties

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. Pediatric clinicians spend less total and after-hours time versus general medicine and family medicine clinicians. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatric clinicians spend significantly less total and after-hours time actively using electronic health record (EHR) systems compared with general medicine and family medicine clinicians, according to a research letter published online July 9 in JAMA Network Open.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

New primary care center opening in Yuba City

Florence Health announced it is planning to open a new primary care center in Yuba City this month. The primary care provider focuses exclusively on serving Medicare patients 65 years and older. Florence Health’s providers offer health care with flexibility around patients’ daily life, including options for virtual and telehealth visits when an in-person visit is not feasible, as well as a 24-hour on-call clinical staff with same day turnaround to answer most medical questions and needs, according to a press release.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Cigna, Oscar Health launch virtual primary care plan

Cigna and New York City-based Oscar Health have partnered to launch Oscar virtual primary care on some of the insurers' joint plans. Rolling out in 2022 to Georgia and Tennessee, virtual primary care is primarily aimed at small businesses as it blends affordability and convenience, according to the announcement. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy