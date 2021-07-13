Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willowbrook, or near Jersey Village, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jersey Village, Spring Branch North, Spring Branch West, northeastern Addicks Park Ten, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Westbranch, Carverdale, Spring Branch Central and northwestern Acres Home. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH