How Parents Can Prepare For The Delta Variant Given Most Kids Are Unvaccinated
The pandemic is most frustrating when it pivots. After a variant spawns or a COVID protocol changes, it can breed fresh questions about how to behave in public. This summer is no exception. The speedy rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped squash the pandemic over the winter and spring, driving cases and hospitalizations to their lowest levels yet. School is out, and families are already hitting the road for vacation or dropping their kids off at camp.gothamist.com
Comments / 0