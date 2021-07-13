Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How Parents Can Prepare For The Delta Variant Given Most Kids Are Unvaccinated

By Nsikan Akpan
Gothamist.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is most frustrating when it pivots. After a variant spawns or a COVID protocol changes, it can breed fresh questions about how to behave in public. This summer is no exception. The speedy rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped squash the pandemic over the winter and spring, driving cases and hospitalizations to their lowest levels yet. School is out, and families are already hitting the road for vacation or dropping their kids off at camp.

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Delta#Cuny#Siena College#Columbia University#Jeremyfaust#British#Public Health England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Scarborough pleads with Biden to mandate vaccines for teachers, health workers

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday implored President Biden to create a policy that would require teachers and health workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. "He does need to make the tough choice right now," Scarborough said. "And he needs to start in his own political backyard. He needs to tell the teachers’ union that he’s going to require every public health care person to get it but also ... every public school teacher needs to be vaccinated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy