Senator Alex Padilla and Immigration Policy Experts Discuss Inclusion of Citizenship Proposals in Budget Reconciliation Package

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recording of the call can be found here. Washington, DC – On a press call today, California Senator Alex Padilla joined immigration policy experts to discuss the importance of including citizenship proposals – for Dreamers, TPS holders, farm workers and other essential workers – in the soon-to-be-released Senate budget resolution with reconciliation instructions for the Build Back Better plan.

