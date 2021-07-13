Senator Alex Padilla and Immigration Policy Experts Discuss Inclusion of Citizenship Proposals in Budget Reconciliation Package
A recording of the call can be found here. Washington, DC – On a press call today, California Senator Alex Padilla joined immigration policy experts to discuss the importance of including citizenship proposals – for Dreamers, TPS holders, farm workers and other essential workers – in the soon-to-be-released Senate budget resolution with reconciliation instructions for the Build Back Better plan.americasvoice.org
