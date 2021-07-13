Senator Alex Padilla and Immigration Policy Experts Discuss Inclusion of Citizenship Proposals in Budget Reconciliation Package

Congress is considering using budget reconciliation – one of the budget’s most powerful tools – to help pass President Biden ’s agenda. As a former chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, I am uniquely familiar with budget reconciliation. I have seen it used wisely, and I have seen it used recklessly, and I urge the Senate to reinstate the rule we put in place in 2007: the “Conrad Rule,” which prevents any reconciliation bill from increasing the deficit.