Bend Christian Science Church Reopens after Relocation, Renovation & Pandemic

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Christian Science Church) One of the longest-serving churches in Bend, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, is reopening this month with a fresh look in an easy-to-find new location. After purchasing the building on the northwest corner of 10th and Greenwood in 2019, the church has completed an extensive renovation and is open for services again — both in person and via Zoom — on Sunday, July 18.