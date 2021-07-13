Cancel
Bozeman, MT

7 Fun Events in the Bozeman Area This Week: Smoke-Filled Edition

By Michelle
The Moose 95.1 FM
The Moose 95.1 FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High temps and wildfire smoke can't stop the onslaught of cool stuff to do around the Bozeman area. Wednesday, July 14th: Hyalite Stewardship Night at Hyalite - Starts at 6pm. Want to get involved and make a local difference? "On the second Wednesday of each summer month, we'll be tackling projects around the canyon, such as fence pulling, trash removal and trail maintenance. This month's activity is History Rock trail work. Meet at the History Rock trailhead at 6pm and we'll work until dusk! Plan on digging and dirt work, so wear pants, closed-toed shoes, and bring work gloves."

The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

