Almost Famous’ Stillwater Go to Rock School in New Behind the Scenes Footage: Exclusive

Patrick Fugit was just 16 years old when he was cast as the lead in Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical “Almost Famous,” a part that not only demanded the first-time film actor appear in nearly every scene, but that he frequently share it with such masters as Frances McDormand and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Fugit was clearly up for the task, and his work as wide-eyed would-be rock journalist William Miller remains one of his signature parts, and one he still remembers quite fondly.