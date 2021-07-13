Cancel
Almost Famous’ Stillwater Go to Rock School in New Behind the Scenes Footage: Exclusive

By Ben Kaye
Consequence
Today sees the release of the 4K Ultra HD and limited-edition Blu-ray re-release of the coming-of-age rock classic Almost Famous. The new versions come filled with a touring bus load of new features, including interviews with writer-director Cameron Crowe, extended scenes, a look at the casting and costumes, and more. To celebrate the release, Paramount Home Entertainment is sharing an exclusive look at one of these behind-the-scenes features that shows Almost Famous’ Stillwater going to Rock School.

Consequence

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
