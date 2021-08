The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $5,000 grant from Charis Fund to help cover FAN advocate services for ten weeks during the summer. This project represents a substantial expansion of FAN’s summer services from three advocates to five. Increased advocate hours over these ten crucial weeks ensures that children are not set adrift between the start and end of summer break, and prepares them to enter the school year ready to thrive. With needs increasing throughout Central Oregon, expanded summer services are vital to make sure no family falls through the cracks.