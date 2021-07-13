Body found in field identified as missing 17-year-old girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities identified a body found in the Shreveport area as that of a teenage girl who had gone missing days earlier. The Shreveport Times reports that the body was found Monday in a field near Interstate 20. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday said the remains discovered behind a business had been identified as 17-year-old Shamia Little, pending scientific testing to confirm that.www.kadn.com
