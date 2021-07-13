Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart City#Iot#Smart Cities#Data Visualization#Smart Lighting#Prweb#Cloud And Network#Schools And Universities#Fleet#School Bus#Gunshot Detection#Bluetooth#Wi Fi#Lte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Railsbank raises $70M to build out its fintech-as-a-service platform

Railsbank, which builds APIs for banking, payment cards and credit products for use by fintechs but also a wide range of other kinds of businesses, has raised $70 million in new equity funding, money that the London startup plans to use to continue growing internationally and to add more features to its product set.
EconomyCourier News

SimuTech Group Announces Territory Expansion Offering Ansys Software and Support to All of US and Canada

Ansys, Inc. has expanded SimuTech Group's sales territory to cover the entire United States and Canada. ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimuTech Group, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner, is excited to announce their sales territory expansion for Ansys simulation software in the entire United States and Canada. Ansys is the gold standard of multi-physics engineering simulation software. Their software enables product design and analysis in a virtual environment, allowing companies to improve time-to-market, lower development costs, and fulfill critical product promises.
IndustryStamford Advocate

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Smart Buildings and IoT: Supporting a safe return to the office

Quocirca’s Smart Buildings and IoT Study analyses how IoT-enabled smart buildings are presenting new opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) in the post-pandemic workplace. As more businesses firm up plans for employees to go back to the office, they are considering how to ensure their operations run efficiently, securely and...
SoftwareSFGate

TROY Group Announces the Release of Its SecureDocs Sentry Software Solution

WHEELING, W.Va. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in check and secure document printing solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its latest security and authentication software, SecureDocs Sentry. Securing high-value printed documents means less fraud and more compliance. When augmented with overt and covert...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Eurotech commended by Frost & Sullivan for leading the rail IoT market with Its end-to-end Operational Technology Solutions

Its integrated technologies, solid strategy, and comprehensive OT and customer-centric solutions offer significant value in terms of quality, price-performance, and reliability. AMARO, Italy, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European rail vehicle IoT solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2021 Europe...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Smart Eye and OmniVision Announce End-to-End Interior Sensing Solution

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Smart Eye AB, a global leader in interior sensing AI, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, jointly announce today a full Interior Sensing solution for automotive OEMs that enables complete driver and cabin monitoring with videoconferencing applications from a single RGB-IR sensor.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Economymartechseries.com

Matterport Expands its On-Demand Capture Services to an Additional 14 U.S. Cities

Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services™ On-Demand to 14 new U.S. cities in Texas, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Idaho. Last month, the company launched the service in 12 cities in California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and has now made the service available to customers in a total of 26 cities across the country.
Peachtree Corners, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners wins smart cities award for transportation solutions

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners has been recognized for its work with advanced vehicle testing by IDC Government Insights. The living smart cities technology lab won one of the group’s Smart Cities North America Awards for transportation projects for the second consecutive year. The centerpiece of Curiosity Lab’s award winning work on advanced vehicle testing is the city’s three-mile autonomous vehicle test track.
Technologytechbeacon.com

Secure your IoT: Why smart attack and insider threat detection is key

What keeps cybersecurity professionals up at night? That question has always been a scare tactic in a sales pitch, but lately I've thought there is something that really can keep sleep at bay: the Internet of Things. IoT can present some scary challenges for information security pros. As we retrieve...
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Futureproofing Our Cities With Climate-Smart Solutions

One of the biggest questions worldwide before the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is how we could get our cities more resilient and sustainable? We need new innovative solutions and thinking to make cities worldwide a lot more sustainable and resilient than they’re now. The concept of “Climate-Smart” cities conducive to positive environmental outcomes has become central to today’s urban development projects. From climate change, pandemics, and AI to the billions of dollars of federal funding for transportation, electrification, waste and water, broadband, we are making progress to futureproofing our cities. According to the UN’s Climate Action research, the Green Transition could generate as much as $7 trillion in investments with some 144 million new jobs created by 2030. Jobs in renewable energy reached 11.5 million in the previous year, and the Circular Economy model is forecasted to launch another 700,000 jobs in Europe alone by 2030. Countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Singapore have invested billions into the construction of Climate-smart cities to re-invent their economies, encourage tourism and redefine the future of urban living. Because of the vast financial returns that Climate-smart cities promise, in addition to the environmental benefits they provide, the idea of funding Environment-focused public housing has transitioned from being a “pie in the sky” idea into something lucrative and tangible. To develop true resilience, we must plan for self-sufficient, intelligent, and resilient communities of all sizes if we do not meet the carbon reduction goals set for 2050. Climate-Smart cities are the true meaning of resilience.
IndustryStamford Advocate

TPx Recognized as Top MSP on Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TPx has been selected as one of the technology...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
Businessaithority.com

Clearco Announces The Launch Of ClearMatch Its New Business Partner Recommendation Service

First-of-Its-Kind and Industry-Leading Service Will Enable Full-Circle Growth For Founders With Insights-Driven Partner Recommendations. Pilot Showcases Average Growth of 117% in One Year. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind partner recommendation service — ClearMatch....

Comments / 0

Community Policy