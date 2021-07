League of Legends patch 11.15 is right around the corner and on Jul 12 Riot gave fans a first glimpse at some of the changes we can come to expect next update. There’ll be some long-awaited champion nerfs and the brand new split-pushing item “Hullbreaker” will be getting a well-deserved tweak that could possibly make it more viable. We’ll have to wait for further details but here are our thoughts on the changes slated to come next patch.