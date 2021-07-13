Money laundering: London police seize 294 million pounds worth of crypto
More than $408 million worth crypto seized in money laundering related act by London police. British detectives focus on crypto crimes to stop money laundering acts. London police authorities seized 294 million pounds worth of cryptocurrency. The British agents found $408 million in laundered money from illicit acts and discovered that a criminal group in the region used cryptocurrencies to evade the law.
