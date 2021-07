A Naples-based developer is asking the county to approve a new development district on 565 undeveloped acres at Tuckers Grade and I-75. A new district allows the developer, Tuckers Point 1 Limited Partnership, to charge future residents for the cost of water, sewer and road development so the cost is not all borne by the county’s broader tax base. The developer expects to spend in the range of $46 million to $55 million on infrastructure, according to documents submitted to the county.