When it comes to smart beauty hacks, TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving. Recently we discovered the homemade BB cream that's so good it'll make you ditch your foundation, and brow mapping for the most symmetrical DIY eyebrows ever. This week, it's all about eye makeup — specifically the glamorous, summer smoky eye. It makes sense. With restrictions having been lifted across much of the UK and this summer set to be much more social than the last, makeup is trending in a big way. Lots of us are keen to make up for lost time and TikTok's beauty enthusiasts have come up with a way that'll help you achieve a flawless eye look in a matter of moments — and the speedy trick is taking the app by storm.