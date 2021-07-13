Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois has Three of USA’s Best Creations. Can You Name Them?

By Sam
Posted by 
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?. Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Lifestyle
Quincy, IL
Government
Quincy, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Quincy, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Government
Quincy, IL
Food & Drinks
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Schiller Park, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Kroc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Pinball#Food Drink#Chicago Style Hot Dogs#Cubs#White Sox#Twinkies Illinois#First Mcdonald#Motorola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
KICK AM 1530

How could this Show be the People of Illinois’ Favorite TV Show?

There are soooo many great shows on television right now, why on Earth do the people of Illinois consider this show to be their favorite one...?. According to data from the website called Zippia.com the tv show Friends is the favorite show for the people of Illinois. On the website they say that they arrive at this conclusion by a number of factors, saying...
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

26 Restaurants We Want in The Tri-States

When it comes to dining out the Tri-States already has some great options, but we could use a few more. When you drive up and down Broadway in Quincy and on Highway 61 in Hannibal, there are so many empty spaces for a lot of new restaurants to come. It's nice to go to St. Louis and have these options, but man would it be nice to not drive 2 1/2 hours just to eat at Olive Garden or Red Robin.
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

19 Historic Quincy Building Are on the National Register List

Quincy is known for its beautiful architecture and scenery, but did you know that these 19 places are actually on the National Register of Historical Places?. You can just walk down one street and see who the architect in Quincy has changed throughout the years. From the Greek Revival home that help inspired the John Wood Mansion, or the Moroccan-style feature of the Villa Katherine, Quincy is home to some of the most amazing building and homes in Illinois. 19 of them are on the National Register List and for good reason.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City Makes Top 100 of World’s Greatest Places to Visit

Missouri has some of the best places to visit, but there is one city the outshines them all. Time.com put together a list of the World's Greats Places to Visit in 20212, and St. Louis made the list. The have dubbed St. Louis as "A Reinvigorated Downtown," and I have to agreed. The work that has been done to Union Station, the new Busch Stadium, and the ever-growing Ballpark Village there is so much to love about the St. Louis Downtown Area.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Wait The Number One Popular Car in Illinois is What?

The data is in from 2020, and I was stunned to hear that this car took the top spot in Illinois last year. According to the website insurify.com the number one popular car in the United States last year was the Nissan Altima, followed by the Honda Accord, but the number one selling call in the state of Illinois may surprise you.
NFLPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Did You Know St. Louis Could have had a Disney Theme Park?

Oh what could have been for St. Louis... Apparently Disney almost built a theme park there many years ago, it's surprising but true!. I was on Facebook today and I saw a friend posting about this internet rumor that Disney World was supposed to be built in St. Louis, I thought that was absolutely outrageous and no way could it be true. BUT all it took was a simple Google search to find out that it kinda is true...
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Did you Know the World Chess Hall of Fame is in Missouri?

It is located in St. Louis and is an absolute chess lovers dream!. Chess is one of those games that if you play it you love it, so much strategy, patience, planning, and drama in a great game of chess. I found my love for chess at a young age playing with my grandfather, he taught me and my siblings how to play and we all had our own custom chess boards and sets. Well if you are a chess lover like me then a trip down to St. Louis, Missouri is in order because apparently that is where the World Chess Hall of Fame is (I didn't even know chess had a hall of fame!).
Mattoon, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

A Small Illinois Town has the Most Unique Burger King in the US

It's called Burger King but when you pull up to the restaurant it will not look, or taste the same as the Burger King you and I are use to. Burger King is one of my all time favorite fast food joints, the Whooper is an American icon, I love that they use ketchup and mayonnaise on the Whooper, and their new chicken sandwiches are legit delicious. BUT if you are looking for a Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois you won't be able to find the creepy king character and those iconic fast food menu items.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal Ranked Far Too Low on List of Best Small Missouri Towns

A website decided to rank the "Best Small Towns in Missouri" and I was shocked to see where Hannibal fell on the list... There is a fantastic website called Onlyinyourstate.com, they do some really great articles and I use them a ton when planning road trips or weekend getaway ideas. BUT they have an article in which they rank the Best Small Towns in Missouri, and I think Hannibal was ranked too low.
Chicago, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Chicago to Quincy Amtrak Service to Resume July 19

Full Amtrak passenger train service will resume in Illinois next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday all state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service July 19th. Service had been cut in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the trains returning to service is the Carl Sandburg/Illinois...
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Christmas 2023 Will Be a Massive Day For Quincy Illinois

It is official Quincy, Illinois will change in such a good way on December 25th, 2023! It is going to seem like forever waiting on this exciting day... According to our friends at WGEM the new owners of The Patio restaurant in Quincy have officially closed on their deal to buy the Illinois State Bank Building at the corner of Hampshire and 6th street in Quincy. They say in the article that the project is scheduled to be complete and open for Christmas 2023, they go on to say what they have planned for the building...
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

The New Food Truck in Quincy Reveals their Incredible Menu

Not only have the released their exciting new menu, BUT they have also announced their first schedule of stops to check them out!. The food truck scene in Quincy, Illinois just keeps growing and growing, and we have known now for a couple weeks that the great Quincy restaurant called The Red Light Bar and Grill, which was forced to close their doors due to their building being sold, has become Quincy's newest food truck. Well now we know exactly what they will be serving and when and where they will be!
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Surprise Missouri has a Stonehenge and it’s Fascinating to See

Stonehenge is located in England, BUT did you know that Missouri has their own very unique version of Stonehenge that has a very nautical vibe to it. Who doesn't want to travel across the Atlantic ocean to England to go see the oddity known as Stonehenge? It's mythical, fascinating, and could it be from aliens? As much as we all would want to take a trip to England that's not cheap or easy to do, BUT we can all take a trip to Columbia, Missouri which is home to the funny, and very Instagramable "BoatHenge".

Comments / 0

Community Policy