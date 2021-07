On completion of the initial tutorial in Pokémon Unite, players will be tasked to pick one of the five available starters. Each starter plays a different role in the game, so there is no one clear best for players to pick. It also depends on the player’s preference and gameplay style. However, since this is the first-ever official Pokémon game in the MOBA genre, many might struggle with picking the optimal starter. Hence, here are the best starters in the Pokémon Unite that players need to chose.