CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) ("CorePoint" or the "Company"), a pure play select-service hotel owner strategically focused on the midscale and upper-midscale segments, today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and announced that its Board of Directors, working together with financial and legal advisors, has decided to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

