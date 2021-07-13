CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 27, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Candel, are expected to be $72 million. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Candel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered by Candel.