Perrigo (PRGO) CEO provides update on ongoing dialogue with Irish Office of the Revenue Commissioners

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On July 13, 2021, Murray Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President of Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company"), met with The Irish Times to discuss Perrigo's transformation to a pure-play consumer self-care company. Mr. Kessler also provided an update on the ongoing dialogue between Perrigo and the Irish Office of the Revenue Commissioners ("Irish Revenue") regarding the Company's pending appeal of the Notice of Amended Assessment dated November 29, 2018 ("NoA"), which claimed income tax payable in the amount of â‚¬1,636 million, not including interest or penalties, if applicable. Perrigo has been advised that the interview with Mr. Kessler will be embargoed until after the filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K.