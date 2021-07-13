Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

By Wire reports
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included. The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first...

www.ajc.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
