Sandridge Energy (SD) Announces CEO Resignation; Grayson Pranin Names as Replacement

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) today announced that Carl Giesler, Jr. has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of Directors for the Company (the "Board") in order to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Giesler's resignation will be effective July 16, 2021, and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

www.streetinsider.com

