HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The pandemic caused many disruptions in schools over the past year and it’s showing up in one area that will need to be addressed before school starts. In checking around the area school districts, all are in need of bus drivers. Haven, Pretty Prairie, Buhler and Nickerson are all seeking people to drive buses. The drivers are not only needed for the regular school routes, but for activities as well. Many are offering solid pay and incentives to get more people behind the wheel. Some districts are offering as much as $25 per hour.