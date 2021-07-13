Cancel
Megan Fox Says She ‘Went to Hell’ During Drug Experience With Machine Gun Kelly

Actress Megan Fox recently shared how she psychologically "went to hell for eternity" during a planned drug experience in Costa Rica with her romantic partner, musician Machine Gun Kelly. The Midnight in the Switchgrass star dished on the adventure to guest host Arsenio Hall on Monday's (July 12) Jimmy Kimmel...

Megan Fox said she went to "hell" after drinking ayahuasca on a recent trip to Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox recounted the experience during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night (July 12), explaining that the pair flew to the Central American country to drink the psychoactive tea in "a proper setting, with indigenous people." Per Page Six, the tea can cause auditory and visual hallucinations and is said to be helpful in treating conditions like anxiety and trauma.

