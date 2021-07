He energy giant at the center of a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio admits to using dark money groups to fund the effort…and agrees to pay $230 million dollars and other conditions…so prosecutors won’t forge ahead with a criminal case against the company. Authorities charged Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. with conspiracy to commit wire fraud…alleging payoffs to public officials…to back a $1 billion subsidy that would have had taxpayers helping the company prop up two aging nuclear plants. That charge could be dropped in three years. if the company complies with the terms of the deal, such as continuing to cooperate with investigators looking into the kickbacks to officials, who included the Ohio House speaker and a lobbyist who would become the state’s top utility regulator.