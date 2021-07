FREEPORT (WGME) -- A Westbrook-based brewery is expanding with a second location of Mast Landing Brewing Company now open at Freeport Crossing. "So this building's been vacant for about three and a half years," says V.P. of Sales Kevin McGlynn, "And they were looking for an anchor tenant to come back in and breathe a little life into the Freeport Crossing development and we met with them and our visions kind of aligned and we went from there."