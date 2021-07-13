More details released in Argenta homicide investigation

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta had shot the victim in the face during a dispute, deputies said. Authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a report of someone being shot. They arrived and found the suspect, 52-year-old Phillip Gehrken, on the scene with three other people, according to a sworn affidavit obtained by WAND News on Tuesday.