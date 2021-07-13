Cancel
2021 Big 12 Conference Media Days Preview

By Josh Callaway
The 2021 Big 12 Conference Media Days are set to begin this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX with five of the league’s 10 schools meeting the media Wednesday and the other half coming on Thursday.

Conference media days serve as an opportunity for national media, along with local media following the other teams in a given league, to get a chance to speak with the head coaches and select players on each team. It also, in a way, sort of unofficially marks the midway point of the summer with the college football season just around the corner.

Oklahoma will send H-back Jeremiah Hall and linebacker Nik Bonitto as its two player representatives alongside head coach Lincoln Riley. Along with Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Kansas State, the Sooners will meet the media on Wednesday.

Nik Bonitto Photo: OU Athletics

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will open the event by speaking with the media and be followed by each of the team’s coaches at the podium. Then, later in the afternoon, the coaches will be made available again along with the player representatives in the “breakout session.”

On Thursday, the Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks will open things up and then Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas will repeat the process started Wednesday. .

Throughout the days, coaches and players will also do spots on various television and radio networks when they are available. ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry the coverage from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. CT each day.

Jeremiah Hall OU Athletics

While the season may still be a month and a half away, Big 12 Media Days does spark a sense of excitement for many as a sign that live game action is approaching. The opportunity for fans to get to hear from the league’s coaches and players for the first time since the spring is one that is always welcomed.

SI Sooners will provide in-depth coverage throughout the two days in Arlington with written content as well as videos and recaps of all the happenings at AT&T Stadium.

