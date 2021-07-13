GREAT FOR GRILLING: From beef to bananas, pitmasters getting in the seasonal groove

From classic chicken wings to vegetables to delicious desserts, these grill-centered recipes will keep your kitchen cool — and have your mouth watering. Summer — time to head outside and get the grill going! This mix of classic and unconventional recipes with get you ready for toasty nights filled with smoky aromas and family-style dinners under the stars. Here are 10 recipes to grill outside this summer. P.S. For grill tips from an expert on everything from placing vegetables on the burner to using indoor grill options, head here.