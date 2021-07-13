Students can score 4 years of Paramount Plus for less than $4 a month—find out how
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're already making a packing list for everything you'll need to return to campus, there's one must-have you won't even need to pack. Right now, Paramount+ is offering university students 25% off the price of an Essential monthly subscription to cover their streaming entertainment needs. Even better? This offer is good for four years—even if they graduate before it ends!www.app.com
Comments / 0