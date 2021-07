Wickes has reported strong first-half sales as it continued to benefit from the trend of people improving their homes during the pandemic. Over the six months period to 26 June, the DIY chain saw its like-for-like sales jump 33.1% on weak comparatives with last year when its stores were temporally closed. However, on a two-year basis prior to the pandemic, sales were still up 22.4%. This followed an acceleration to 47.6% in the second quarter as lockdown restrictions eased and its in-store kitchen and bathroom showrooms re-opened.