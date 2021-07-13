Cancel
American Express (AXP) PT Raised to $135 at Credit Suisse

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch raised the price target on American Express (NYSE: AXP) to $135.00 (from $122.00) while maintaining an Underperform rating. The analyst said AXP could lag sees COF a bit in revolving balance as recovery in spending at AXP will likely be transactor-focused.

