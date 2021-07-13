Cancel
Issuers tracked by Moody's posted no COVID-19 related defaults in 2020

By Keeley Webster
bondbuyer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no pandemic-related defaults in 2020 among municipal bond issuers rated by Moody’s Investors Service, despite the credit stress created by the unprecedented and wide-scale shutdowns in response to COVID-19. Municipal defaults and bankruptcies among Moody’s-rated issuers continue to be rare, despite the pressures of the past 18 months,...

