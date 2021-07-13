Smorefest brings James Weldon, Jacqueline Constance, Arthur Thomas, Masego and more to One Art Community Center
Philly rapper, producer, and promoter James Weldon first envisioned his. event as a perfect summertime hang, bringing together friends, food, and a fantastic musical lineup under the stars. It debuted at West Philly’s Pentridge Station beer garden, and after COVID sidelined his plans for a 2020 edition, the event returns next month at One Art Community Center.thekey.xpn.org
