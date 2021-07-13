Cancel
Smorefest brings James Weldon, Jacqueline Constance, Arthur Thomas, Masego and more to One Art Community Center

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly rapper, producer, and promoter James Weldon first envisioned his. event as a perfect summertime hang, bringing together friends, food, and a fantastic musical lineup under the stars. It debuted at West Philly’s Pentridge Station beer garden, and after COVID sidelined his plans for a 2020 edition, the event returns next month at One Art Community Center.

MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

Questlove to DJ as Walker Art Center brings back its fall garden party

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Walker Art Center is bringing back its annual autumn fundraising gala with a special guest — Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of the Roots. Hot off his acclaimed directing debut "Summer of Soul," the drummer/filmmaker will DJ a dance party at the Sept. 18 event along with Shannon Blowtorch. Rapper Dessa also will perform.
Musicxpn.org

Grace Vonderkuhn celebrates the unsung on “Rock And Roll Gary”

Rocking a revved-up headlining set this weekend at the sold-out Shady Grove Music Fest, it was clear Grace Vonderkuhn is very ready for the return of live music. Not just in the tightness of the band — drummer Dave McGrory yelping into the mic and stripping down to biker shorts mid-set, bassist Brian Bartling holding down his composure and the low end while frontperson Grace Koon shredded at stage left — but in the stellar new music they had on display.
Palos Hills, ILchicagosuburbanfamily.com

Fine and Performing Arts Center at Moraine Valley Community College

The Fine and Performing Arts Center at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills is excited to announce it will be back for in-person performances. New protocols such as limited seating, health screenings and cleaning procedures will ensure the safety of all audience members, staff and performers. Additionally, the center is offering audience members to live stream Summer Series performances from home.
Visual ArtBBC

Bristol Pride Art Trail brings LGBTQ+ community together

An art trail set up in the wake of cancelled Pride celebrations hopes to celebrate creativity in the LGBTQ+ community. Organisers of Bristol Pride Art Trail (PAT) hope it will help others who "are still in the closet" see there is a community in the city for them. The event...
Williamsport, PADaily Item

Community Arts Center announces shows for 2021 Fall Season

WILLIAMSPORT — Following last season’s pandemic shutdown, the Community Arts Center gears up for its 2021 Fall Season taking place on the stage in downtown Williamsport. “We are so excited to be able to have shows back here again,” said Courtney Fowler, Community Arts Center (CAC) marketing manager. “We’ve been waiting for everyone to open back up and we are making sure that everyone can have the experiences that they have been waiting for. The arts are finally coming back.”
Temple Terrace, FLPosted by
ABC Action News WFTS

Temple Terrace Arts Council helps bring community together

A small but mighty non-profit in Temple Terrace is making a big difference. The Temple Terrace Arts Council has been around for 50 years. "I don't really know we have great citizens that just love Temple Terrace, and then they find a way to help our community, and some gravitate towards the arts. And they help us now in our organization, which is about 12 people right now. And we could always use more," explains James Chambers, President of the Temple Terrace Arts Council.
Visual Artsouthernminn.com

Local painters, sculptors and more show off at Arts Center Member Show

The 2021 Arts Center Member Show has a lot to offer — like, a lot. The show features a record number of submissions — over 120 — sent in by members of the center eager to display their pieces after a year off caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is on display now at the Arts Center until Aug. 28 during gallery hours, which can be found at artscentersp.org.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Giving Matters: Greenville Center for Creative Arts inspires community with classes, exhibits, studios

Sunlight streams through the tall, upper-story windows of the historic Brandon Mill Cloth Building in West Greenville as students expand their horizons in summer art classes. Artists create in studios nearby and three galleries display their work — and the work of others — from the Upstate and beyond. Inspiration is everywhere at Greenville Center for Creative Arts and extends into the community through outreach programs.
Musicxpn.org

Sug Daniels hopes for the repair of a broken nation on “Kintsugi”

Wilmington singer-songwriter Sug Daniels just released a new solo single, the third in a string of folk-oriented songs the dynamic frontperson of funk/rock powerhouse Hoochi Coochi has shared this year. “Kintsugi” takes its name from the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with liquid gold, and the song itself circles...
Ormond Beach, FLormondbeachobserver.com

'Spectacular Spectacular': Performers to bring Broadway to Performing Arts Center

Clear the stage: There's a new theatre company in town. Halifax Repertory Theatre, opened by Ormond Beach residents Sandra and Jack Cook, will host its first performance at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 23. Titled "Spectacular Spectacular: A Night of Broadway" the show features a compilation of sings from hit Broadway shows including Les Miserables, Hamilton, Rent, and Wicked. When asked about the show's title, Halifax Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Sandra Cook said one "spectacular" was simply not enough to portray the show's caliber of performances.
MusicPopMatters

Grace Womack Creates Warm Funk Pop on “How We Met” (premiere)

Houston-born singer-songwriter Grace Womack creates a particularly soulful blend of indie-pop on her latest single, “How We Met”. Womack has been performing since she was nine, so perhaps it’s not surprising that she’s turning out winning tunes while still a student at the University of Texas. Womack’s music is focused on the personal, examining her relationships with friends and lovers. Her dexterous voice slides and glides around the melodies of “How We Met” while funky rhythm guitars slash away and little bits of lead guitar play tease with her vocals.

