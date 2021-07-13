Smorefest brings James Weldon, Jacqueline Constance, Arthur Thomas, Masego and more to One Art Community Center

A small but mighty non-profit in Temple Terrace is making a big difference. The Temple Terrace Arts Council has been around for 50 years. "I don't really know we have great citizens that just love Temple Terrace, and then they find a way to help our community, and some gravitate towards the arts. And they help us now in our organization, which is about 12 people right now. And we could always use more," explains James Chambers, President of the Temple Terrace Arts Council.