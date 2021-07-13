Artificial Intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity, or the internet, says Google boss

A new report indicates that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has spent more than $20 million USD of his company’s money on his personal security in 2020 alone. According to research from Protocol which looked at the amount spent by companies on 11 different big tech executives, Zuckerberg came out on top by far with a cost of $23.4 million USD across the last year, contributing to more than half of the collective cost of $46 million USD spent by all 11 executives. Following closely in second place (without surprise) is Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who spent $7.6 million in 2020.