Artificial Intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity, or the internet, says Google boss

As cyberattacks have grown more prevalent, Google Cloud has unveiled its vision for invisible security that will allow it to deliver the most trusted cloud computing service. The search giant envisions a future in which security technologies are engineered-in, security operations are no longer part of a siloed center, niche security talent gets democratized and shared responsibility evolves to shared fate. To realize its vision, Google Cloud has announced a number of new products and solutions designed to help organizations address their most pressing security challenges.
