5 Swanky Spas in Seattle

“It took 28 offers for us to buy a house in Seattle,” a Reddit user shared in a recent post. “They will have to bury me in this house. I’m never leaving.”. That experience is actually common in the hot Seattle real estate market, so many home shoppers are looking to the suburbs to score a better deal. Though the median home value in Seattle is $863,058 and the median monthly rent is $1,595, there are still nearby suburbs with homes for under $600,000. Here are five affordable suburbs of Seattle to consider packing up for.