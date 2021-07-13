Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sells out in hours

By Katherine Wiles
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Barbie modeled after tennis star Naomi Osaka sold out hours after it went on sale Monday.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbie Doll#Dream Gap Project#Mattel#Haitian#Japanese#French#Nba#Time#Coca Cola#Espys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
TennisHollywood Life

Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend: Who is Cordae & What To Know About Their Romance

After about three years together, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s relationship is still a grand slam. Here’s everything you should know about Naomi’s rapper BF. Celebrated tennis player Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae’s relationship can be likened to a grand slam — one filled with a ton of support and wins. While the couple first went public with their relationship in late 2019, the tennis player, 23, and her musician boyfriend, 23, got together about a year before their romance became public knowledge, as revealed in their joint GQ interview published in February — they just preferred to have kept it guarded, media blitz and all.
TennisPosted by
The US Sun

Why does Naomi Osaka play for Japan?

NAOMI Osaka has proven herself to be a great tennis champion. The Japanese phenomenon is getting ready to represent her country in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Osaka was born in Chuo-ku, Japan in 1997. Osaka moved to the United States with her family when she was three years old.
TennisDesign Taxi

Mattel Debuts Poseable Naomi Osaka Barbie, And It’s Already Sold Out

Mattel has launched a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, in honor of the tennis star as a Barbie Role Model. In 2018, Osaka was the first Japanese player to win a major title in a singles match, and had accumulated four different titles by 2021. More notably, she’s also spoken out about issues surrounding human rights and racial injustice outside the court, making her someone to emulate.
TennisNapa Valley Register

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Lights Cauldron To Open 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka, the four-time tennis Grand Slam winner, lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.It was a choice that could be appreciated worldwide: in Japan, of course, the country where Osaka was born and the nation that she plays for; in embattled Haiti because thats where her father is from; and surely in the United States, because thats where the globes highest-earning female athlete lives and where she has been outspoken about racial injustice.But she has often received an uncomfortable welcome in Japan because of her race, with her family having moved to the U.S. when she was 3. Her emergence as a top tennis player has challenged public attitudes about identity in a homogeneous culture that is being pushed to change.But there she was at the center of the stage when a staircase emerged, the cauldron opened atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji and Osaka ascended with the Olympic and Japanese flags blowing in the breeze off to her left. She dipped the flame in, the cauldron ignited and fireworks filled the sky.SEE MORE: Opening Ceremony Kicks Off Delayed Olympic GamesUndoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life, Osaka wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her smiling while holding the flame. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now, but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness.Osaka became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron. Shes also one of the few active athletes to be given the honor.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back and still winning. The Japanese superstar who lit the Olympic cauldron defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in her first match in nearly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
SportsStreet.Com

The Financial Fallout Behind Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games

Olympics organizers banned spectators from the upcoming summer games after having to delay the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. A January study from Katsuhiro Miyamoto, a professor of theoretical economics at Kansai University in Japan, estimated that the cost of holding the games without any spectators would be $3.7 billion, or 90% original estimates.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Explains Why He Only Gave Boys $4 For Candy: "I Ain't Cuss 'Em Out"

An interaction between DaBaby and boys selling candy has caused the rapper to receive the wrath of the internet. A couple of boys wanted to make some quick cash so they told DaBaby that they would sell him their boxes of candy for $200. The rapper learned that the candy was going to $2 each and after doing a bit of math, the total came up to over one hundred bucks. However, in order to teach them a lesson, DaBaby instead only gave them $4.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Has a New Platinum Blonde Short Hairstyle with Bangs

Phaedra Parks has never demurred from a good hair color switch-up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has morphed from a honey-blonde beauty to a fiery redhead over the years, and she's even saluted Nicki Minaj with a sleek, jet-black curtain of hair. And in a recent Instagram share, the legal expert revealed yet another transformation for her tresses.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy