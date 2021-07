(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as investors eyed the spreading delta variant’s impact on demand while cases surge. Futures in New York fell 0.2% on Monday after rallying the previous four sessions. Global cases of Covid-19 have increased the most in two months with infections surging in the U.S., Brazil, India, Indonesia and the U.K. Countries with lower vaccination coverage in parts of Asia are seeing more fatalities and renewed restrictions, posing a threat to fuel consumption and demand for oil. On Monday, the U.S. raised a Covid-19 travel warning for Spain to the highest level.