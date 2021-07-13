Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Whatever Happened to Christopher Mintz-Plasse?

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next month will mark 14 years since Superbad premiered in theaters, becoming an instant pop culture phenomenon and elevating Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse into bonafide movie stars. (OK, Cera already had four seasons of Arrested Development under his belt, but still.) Thinking about the 2007 comedy classic...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Christopher Mintz Plasse
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Michael Cera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainman#Wwh#Ep Social Security Party#Fenway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesnickiswift.com

Whatever Happened To Michael Schoeffling?

If you were a teen or a tween in 1984 when "Sixteen Candles" was released (or you've caught it in the years since then on VHS, DVD, cable, or streaming services), chances are you spent some time swooning over the character of Jake Ryan and wishing you had a Jake of your own. Jake was the local high school heartthrob that Molly Ringwald's character Sam had a raging crush on. Jake Ryan was played by Michael Schoeffling, and he was the textbook definition of tall, dark, and handsome.
MusicMarie Claire

Whatever Happened to Archewell Audio?

Nine months ago, in October of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared as guests on the Teenager Therapy podcast in honor of World Mental Health Day, marking their first appearance in the podcast space. By the end of the year, the couple had announced the launch of their own audio-first production company, Archewell Audio, inking a multiyear, multimillion dollar deal with Spotify to much fanfare.
Weight LossTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Melissa Morris from My 600lb Life?

In the almost 10 years that it’s been on the air, My 600-Lb Life has given the world an inside look into the realities of food addictions. Many of the people on the show developed unhealthy eating habits to cope with trauma, and changing is easier said than done. As the first person to ever be on the show back in 2012, Melissa’s story is one that has stuck with many fans. She introduced viewers to what it was like to be more than 650 pounds and she was very honest about her struggles. At her size, Melissa was in constant pain and had lost the ability to move around easily. She knew that serious consequences were inevitable if she didn’t lose weight.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson Join Annette Bening and Bryan Cranston in 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Jerry and Marge Go Large,” announced recently as one of the first original films at the ViacomCBS streaming platform, is from director David Frankel. The film tells the remarkable true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston) discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.
Moviesorlandoweekly.com

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.
MoviesComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Twilight Being on Netflix, Gushes Over Edward Cullen

The first Twilight film was released back in 2008 and the movie's stars have gone on to have huge careers with Kristen Stewart soon starring in Spencer as Princess Diana and Robert Pattinson being the next Batman. It may have been nine years since the final Twilight movie was released, but fans of the franchise are still head over heels for the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In fact, the movies hit Netflix last week and they've been dominating the streaming service's Top 10. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over Twilight being on Netflix, and they're not the only ones. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Netflix release and gush over Edward Cullen.
MLBPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Whatever Happened To Rockabilly/Country Star Bob Luman?

He was country. He was rock. However, many people will remember the great Bob Luman as Rockabilly. But how about we start things off and spin one of country music's biggest hit 45's? Let's go ahead, put it on the turntable, set the needle down gently, and enjoy the great Bob Luman's 1972 smash 'Lonely Women make Good Lovers'.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy