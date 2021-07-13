Whatever Happened to Christopher Mintz-Plasse?

In the almost 10 years that it’s been on the air, My 600-Lb Life has given the world an inside look into the realities of food addictions. Many of the people on the show developed unhealthy eating habits to cope with trauma, and changing is easier said than done. As the first person to ever be on the show back in 2012, Melissa’s story is one that has stuck with many fans. She introduced viewers to what it was like to be more than 650 pounds and she was very honest about her struggles. At her size, Melissa was in constant pain and had lost the ability to move around easily. She knew that serious consequences were inevitable if she didn’t lose weight.