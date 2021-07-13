Cancel
Broadcom purchasing SAS would propel the company into the big leagues

A deal would diversify Broadcom's prospects as a real player in software, which it has struggled to achieve.

Related
SoftwareInformationWeek

SAS Founders Call Off Sales Talks with Broadcom

For a few hours in the last week, it looked like longtime enterprise analytics leader SAS might finally actually be sold to a larger tech company, paving the way to a potential retirement or full-time philanthropy focus for its 78-year-old co-founder, co-owner, and CEO, Jim Goodnight, and a new owner for the company's portfolio of enterprise analytics offerings.
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

Goodnight says SAS not for sale; Broadcom talks over, says report

CARY – SAS is not for sale, says CEO and majority owner Jim Goodnight and talks with Broadcom have broken off, according to a report. “I can confirm that Dr. Goodnight sent a message to all employees in which he said ‘We are not up for sale.’ SAS remains focused on furthering innovation to serve our customers,” SAS spokesperson Shannon Heath said late Tuesday afternoon.
Businessprotocol.com

SAS reportedly bows out of potential Broadcom deal

The founders of SAS "changed their mind" about a possible sale to Broadcom, according to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the news on Monday of the discussions between the two firms. While Broadcom previously acquired enterprise software firm CA Technologies, the potential purchase of SAS baffled analysts, who said...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Broadcom Stock Nears Buy Point Amid Big Acquisition Rumor

Broadcom's (AVGO) rumored acquisition of software firm SAS Institute would be a good fit for the company, Wall Street analysts say. Broadcom stock is approaching a buy point on the news. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Broadcom is in talks to buy SAS for $15 billion to $20...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. is in talks to purchase analytics software developer SAS Institute Inc., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. The deal would value SAS at $15 billion to $20 billion. Broadcom has a market value of nearly $200 billion.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Google enters the fintech game with the purchase of this company

In an effort to strengthen its online financial services, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. bought the Japanese fintech Pring in order to operate in the Asian country. It may interest you: Why is a digital financing alternative for your startup better than a bank loan?. Before the purchase, the fintech...
Businesssiliconangle.com

SAS Institute decides against selling itself to Broadcom after all, reports say

Data analytics firm SAS Institute Inc. has reportedly backed out of talks with Broadcom Inc. over a possible sale, following a change of heart by its owners. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that chipmaker Broadcom was looking to buy closely held SAS for a deal valued at between $15 billion and $20 billion. It said the deal could be could be finalized within two weeks, citing people familiar with the matter.
Cary, NCwraltechwire.com

If Goodnight sells SAS, here’s the company he should sell to …

CARY – Jim Goodnight and John Sall have become billionaires and have built an enduring legacy for success at SAS. That’s why I don’t believe Broadcom is the best company to acquire the global software firm. Someday the aging Goodnight (majority stockholder, 78) and Sall (73) will bow to the...
Businesschannele2e.com

Broadcom Acquiring SAS Institute?

Broadcom may acquire business intelligence and analytics software provider SAS Institute Inc. for $15 billion to $20 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The target acquisition potentially aligns well with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software businesses — particularly products from CA Technologies and Symantec. However, the SAS Institute employees could potentially face culture shock under Broadcom’s ownership, ChannelE2E believes.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Report: Vista Equity Partners could sell Tibco for $7.5B+

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is considering selling data management provider Tibco Software Inc. in a deal that could be worth $7.5 billion or more, CNBC reported today. CNBC attributed the information to multiple people familiar with the matter. The $7.5 billion potential price tag was mentioned by one...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Broadcom (AVGO) in Talks to Buy Software Firm SAS - DJ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in talks to buy SAS Institute, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could value SAS in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion. and could be...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Microsoft Announces Windows 365 Cloud Desktop At Its Inspire Partner Event

Microsoft recently held its annual partner event, Inspire, where it announced new features to its 365 suites. Many of these new changes are solutions to how the business world has pivoted over the last 18 months towards a remote-hybrid work environment across all business and enterprise areas. Last year's Inspire event was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and Microsoft's focus was on returning to the workforce and schools with inspiring and innovative tools and features. You can read my coverage of Microsoft's Inspire event from last year here.
GamblingPosted by
MarketWatch

Scientific Games makes proposal to acquire remaining 19% stake in SciPlay

Scientific Games Corp. said Thursday that it has made a proposal to acquire the remaining 19% of equity interest in digital gaming company SciPlay Corp. , beyond what it already owns. Upon completion of the potential transaction, which the company has proposed to SciPlay's board of directors, SciPlay would be a wholly owned subsidiary of Scientific Games, which offers casino and gaming services. The companies have yet to reach a deal. In a release, Scientific Games shared a letter it wrote to SciPlay's board of directors in which it argued that SciPlay would benefit "from increased trading liquidity as a result of being part of a pro forma entity with a market capitalization of $7.0 billion," based on both stocks' closing prices Wednesday, as well as a significantly larger public float. Scientific Games announced late last month that it planned to divest its lottery and sports-betting businesses and that it would seek to increase its focus on digital markets. Shares of SciPlay are up more than 12% in morning trading Thursday. They've gained 24.8% so far this year as Scientific Games shares have gained 59%. The S&P 500 is up 16.5% so far this year.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Data Protection Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus, Oracle, Compuwa…

The documented report on Global Data Protection Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Data Protection market during the forecast period.

