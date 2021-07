Resin printing is not yet as widespread as classic FDM printing, but it has some unbeatable advantages: You can use it to produce incredibly fine details on 3D printing models that make every manufacturer of miniatures green with envy. You have a high success rate: The few moving parts of an SLA printer pose little risk of wear and tear and poor calibration. And you produce significantly less plastic waste: On the one hand, this is due to the lower amount of misprints, but also because you can use a bottle of resin without residue and waste. There are many good reasons to take a closer look at resin printing and the various types of resin.