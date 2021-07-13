Cancel
Read to a Dog Day

abilenetx.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool-age youth won’t want to miss out on the first of several Read to a Dog Day sessions being hosted at your library system during the Summer Reading Club. At this first session, we’ll be inviting in the friendliest and fluffiest listeners from Abilene Therapy Dogs to come to the library and listen to great stories told to them by youth. It’s a great literacy event for kids to practice their reading skills this summer, and to do so to patient and polite listeners that won’t worry if you make a mistake. Anyone who wants to read will have the opportunity, but we do ask that you leave your own four-legged friends at home.

#Dog Day#Abilene Therapy Dogs
