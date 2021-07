New Jersey’s pension fund for public workers returned nearly 25% in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the state Division of Investment reports. In April, when it reported a 22.6% preliminary return, the Treasury Department said that the pension fund was on track to record its “best fiscal year” since 1998. The fund had $92.7 billion in assets at the end of May, up $2 billion from April, according to the division.