In 2020, we experienced a nationwide shift to online learning—and many believe it is here to stay. According to new report from Inside Higher Ed, about 60 percent of colleges and universities do plan to keep some of their undergraduate programs fully online in a post-pandemic world, even when their campuses re-open. However, in general, this can’t be applied to all degrees. Some programs, such as entry-level nursing and healthcare majors, require in-person experiences to thrive.