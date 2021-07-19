Why vegetarians are winning the inflation battle

While there are a lot of health benefits to eating potatoes on a regular basis (given that they are one of the best carbs to eat), many people prefer to eat sweet potatoes because they believe that the popular orange potato is "healthier" than its white counterpart. Even though there's almost no difference in terms of carbohydrate and fiber count between these two potatoes, the sweet potato is slightly higher in sugar (hence it is called "sweet") and it contains a few vital nutrients that can benefit your body's health. Out of all of the benefits, Megan Byrd, RD from The Oregon Dietitian, points out that the one major effect of eating sweet potatoes regularly is the boost in immunity due to the rich source of beta carotene.