Bridgestone Announces 100 Percent Sustainability Goal For 2050

In February, 2021, Michelin announced an extremely lofty goal for 2050: To create 100-percent sustainable tires. It turns out that our buddy Bibendum cares almost as much about what his company puts in the Earth as he does about telling us the tastiest restaurants to visit. Other tire companies are also shifting toward greater sustainability goals in 2021—at least, on paper. Would any other tire manufacturer step up and make such a bold statement, though?