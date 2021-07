Everything you thought you knew about Harley-Davidson is changing, and the new Sportster is proof of that. Sure the bike still has throwback-cool good looks, and forward foot controls, but it has been given so many changes in this new generation that it’s hardly recognizable as a Sportster. With a brand new Revolution Max engine making 121 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque, the power output sounds American Cruiser, but the internally balanced watercooled dual-overhead camshaft engine decidedly doesn’t. Oh, this is going to be interesting!