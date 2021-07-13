Watch A Guy Build A Suzuki Hayabusa-Engined Smart Car In 18 Minutes

Toyota is celebrating the platinum anniversary of the Land Cruiser in style. Down under, at least. The Japanese automaker has just announced an exclusive Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition variant for the Australian market. The special model has a boxy exterior and heritage-inspired design flourishes that call back to the iconic 4X4’s rich past. While the rest of the world—besides the US, of course—eagerly awaits the release of the new 300-Series Land Cruiser, Australians are still gladly buying the 70-Series iteration that was first introduced in 1984. The new 70th birthday variant is based on that generation’s GXL model. That means its...