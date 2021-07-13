Watch A Guy Build A Suzuki Hayabusa-Engined Smart Car In 18 Minutes
Hayabusa engine swaps into tiny cars are nothing new. Still, it’s not every day you get to see such a build in as much detail as YouTuber Viny B gives it. A Quebecois mechanical engineer by day, Viny likes to build things in his spare time. As you might guess from his training and professional life, his builds are extremely well-thought-out, planned on paper, and then executed using as many skills as necessary.www.rideapart.com
