Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Watch A Guy Build A Suzuki Hayabusa-Engined Smart Car In 18 Minutes

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayabusa engine swaps into tiny cars are nothing new. Still, it’s not every day you get to see such a build in as much detail as YouTuber Viny B gives it. A Quebecois mechanical engineer by day, Viny likes to build things in his spare time. As you might guess from his training and professional life, his builds are extremely well-thought-out, planned on paper, and then executed using as many skills as necessary.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suzuki Hayabusa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch This 3D-Printed Engine Fan Fail Gloriously In Thrust Test

This video features SkyersJet, which is one of the world's biggest EDFs at a 400 mm diameter size and a 15 kW electric motor and gearbox drive. The SkyJet's parts are manufactured using 3D printing, which streamlines production and lowers unit costs. According to its website, SkyersJet's modular architecture allows it to be customized, making it a great fit for anything from large-scale RC aircraft to big drone VTOLs.
WorldMySanAntonio

Toyota Still Sells New 70-Series Land Cruisers in Australia, With One Small Update

Depending on where you came of age, the mere sight of a Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series might be enough to trigger a nostalgic reverie. Think utilitarian design that emphasized the functional over the sleek, and a body that could just as easily be used to transport a family as function as a pickup truck. This is a vehicle that embraced the time it was created; in a 2017 article about it, Bill McKinnon wrote that “a drive in Toyota’s workhorse is still a nostalgia trip back to the mid-1980s.”
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Suzuki at 100: Is this the most fun car, bike and boat maker?

Our man cashed in his invite to the belated 100th birthday party for the company that Michio Suzuki founded in Hamamatsu, Japan, in 1920. The family of one of my school friends owned a couple of Honda motorcycle dealerships so a weekend at their house was always a treat because there were trail bikes or stripped-down Honda Cubs to play with. But it’s the cars I remember.
CarsRideApart

Watch These Guys Stuff A 212cc Lawnmower Engine In A Honda 919

Do you like fun? Well, if you subscribe to the theory that riding a small bike fast is infinitely more fun than riding a fast bike slow, then you’re probably going to love this video. The guys at YouTube channel CarsAndCameras have special places in their hearts for all things mini, as evidenced in their 400-mile road trip on Honda Trail 70s.
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Teen Builds Tiniest Working Wooden V8 Engine

You’ve got to see a teenager’s tiniest working wooden V8 engine to believe it. The video starts off with his part assembly with patience and precision. He told a Reddit user that oak veneer, birch, and barbeque sticks make up the engine parts. Behind the video, a Lithuanian teen is...
CarsTexarkana Gazette

BILL OWNEY | Mustang Mach I: Ford revives a Mustang for car guys

With flowing lines, fetching paint, and je ne sais quoi, some cars are chick magnets; others, with heritage, power, and performance, draw guys like hummingbirds to cherry-red sugar water. When Ford parked a velocity-blue 2021 Mustang Mach 1 in the driveway, I suddenly found myself the most popular dude in...
Carsfordauthority.com

2013 Ford Mustang GT Twin-Turbo Takes On Modified C63 AMG: Video

Former Ford partner Ken Block’s Hoonigan media machine is the force behind his many Gymkhana videos, but it also hosts a pretty popular YouTube series dubbed This vs. That, which pits two very different vehicles against each other in a series of drag races. The latest showdown involves a twin-turbo 2013 Ford Mustang GT and a modified Mercedes-AMG C63, which obviously fit the bill as being polar opposites minus the fact that both are rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered vehicles.
Carshackaday.com

Single-Wheel Motorcycle Trailer

A motorbike might not take up a lot of parking space, but this is not true for the trailer required to transport one. To solve this problem, [Make It Extreme] built a custom single-wheel motorbike trailer barely wider than the motorcycle itself. The frame of the trailer is welded together...
EntertainmentMotorAuthority

Tom Hanks' 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser heads to auction

Tom Hanks isn't known as a car fanatic, but he did commission a 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser restomod, which is headed to a Bonhams auction August 13. Hanks apparently never heard the slogan "LS swap the world," because this Land Cruiser sports an L35 4.3-liter Vortec V-6 in place of the more popular General Motors V-8 engine. With a factory-rated 180 horsepower, it's not the most powerful engine, but it does meet California smog rules, according to the listing. That could have been the reason for the conversion, although the FJ40 sports Idaho license plates in Bonhams' photos.
Buying CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Toyota Unveils a Gloriously Boxy, Retro Land Cruiser, but You Can Only Get it Down Under

Toyota is celebrating the platinum anniversary of the Land Cruiser in style. Down under, at least. The Japanese automaker has just announced an exclusive Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition variant for the Australian market. The special model has a boxy exterior and heritage-inspired design flourishes that call back to the iconic 4X4’s rich past. While the rest of the world—besides the US, of course—eagerly awaits the release of the new 300-Series Land Cruiser, Australians are still gladly buying the 70-Series iteration that was first introduced in 1984. The new 70th birthday variant is based on that generation’s GXL model. That means its...
Carscycleworld.com

Honda Patents Self-Steering Motorcycle

We’ve already seen that Honda can make a bike that can balance on its own and maneuver at walking pace—the Rider Assist and Rider Assist E concepts demonstrated that a few years ago—but the firm has applied for a patent on a bike that uses a self-steering system in the real world to avoid accidents.
CarsRideApart

Dainese Launches Everyday-Use X-Ride Leather Gloves

Dainese is well known for its vast array of motorcycle safety gear covering all disciplines of motorcycle racing. With most of its safety innovations being developed from racing perspective, the company's street-oriented offerings have greatly benefited from the added safety features born on the race track. That way, riding gear for the street can remain comfortable without compromising on safety.
CarsRideApart

This BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar Needs A New Home

We covered another BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar edition for sale on Bring a Trailer a few days ago. That example was a first-owned, three-mile bike that sold for a ridiculous $31,000 USD. Then again, most BMW GS owners actually ride their motorcycles, such is the case with this 1992 Paris-Dakar edition.
CarsRideApart

Missed The 40th Anniversary BMW GS? Here's An 1988 Alternative

It was not too long ago that the 40th Anniversary of the BMW GS series was launched. The German brand's iconic lineup was dressed in a full black and yellow colorway, otherwise known as the bumblebee. While the R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure, received the rather iconic colorway...
CarsRideApart

Check Out This Rad Custom Honda Monkey Bobber

The Honda Monkey is a very cool, but rather niche motorcycle. It's a tiny, retro-style mini-bike that has a certain playful character about it. So much so, that it's hard to take yourself seriously whenever you ride it. It's no surprise then, that the Monkey has gained quite a cult following for itself. In fact, Honda continues to produce the Monkey, even more than half a century since it first debuted.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Build a Dash app with Python in 7 minutes

Create a beautiful visualization app from scratch with Python. When I started working on my capstone project a few months ago, I wanted to create an interactive dashboard for my machine learning model. I wanted this dashboard to be in the form of a web application and display live updates...
CarsRideApart

Purpose Built Moto Breathes New Life To This Honda CBX1000

The Honda CBX1000 is undoubtedly one of the most iconic motorcycles of the 1980s. Despite looking like a dorky, boxy machine, it made all the right sounds that would instantly conjure up images of the early days of Formula1—a sound loved by racing aficionados, in particular. The CBX1000, in itself, wasn't exactly a sporty machine. As such, it has become a favorite among custom bike builders who give a sporty spin to this very deserving motor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy