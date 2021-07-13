Cancel
Florida Wants Appellate Court To Reinstate Law Banning 'Deplatforming'

By Wendy Davis
mediapost.com
 11 days ago

Florida officials will ask a federal appellate court to lift a block on a state law that imposes sweeping restrictions on social media companies' ability to moderate content. The law, which was supposed to take effect July 1, was blocked late last month by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee. Hinkle, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, said in a written decision that the restrictions on social media companies violate the First Amendment.

Florida Statefernandinaobserver.com

Florida associations want beefed-up inspection law, licensing of structural engineers

Florida does not have specific licensing requirements for structural engineers and, by state law, any professional engineer can sign off on building plans and inspections. In the wake of the Surfside condominium collapse, an ad hoc collaborative of four engineering associations is calling on lawmakers to establish licensing requirements for structural engineers and to beef-up Florida codes that now only require visual inspections to verify a building’s integrity.
Albuquerque, NMSFGate

Appellate court judge to fill New Mexico high court vacancy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Court of Appeals Judge Briana Zamora has been named to the New Mexico Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Barbara Vigil. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced the appointment Friday.. The governor selected Zamora, 47, from a list of...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...

