Florida Wants Appellate Court To Reinstate Law Banning 'Deplatforming'
Florida officials will ask a federal appellate court to lift a block on a state law that imposes sweeping restrictions on social media companies' ability to moderate content. The law, which was supposed to take effect July 1, was blocked late last month by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee. Hinkle, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, said in a written decision that the restrictions on social media companies violate the First Amendment.www.mediapost.com
