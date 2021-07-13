Cancel
Stocks

Stocks end slightly lower, pulling back from records, after hot June inflation data

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Stocks ended slightly lower Tuesday, with major indexes edging down from the previous session's record finishes, after the June consumer-price index rose more sharply than expected. Investors were also parsing earnings data from banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , which both closed more than 1% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 107 points, or 0.3%, to close near 34,880, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 lost around 15 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 4,369. The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 56 points, or 0.4%, ending near 14,678. The consumer price index climbed 0.9% last month, the government said Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had estimated a 0.5% advance.

